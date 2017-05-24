Sit tight: the dangers of being an investing magpie

Magpies have a reputation for picking up shiny things and then dropping them when the allure dulls. Similarly, in the investment trade, one often sees investors looking to move money – switch – out of one fund manager into another, simply because the latter was a top performer the previous year.

Switching refers to the practice of shifting one's investments between different funds to generate better overall returns.

Fundamentally, investors believe they can consistently predict when a particular fund will produce better returns than the alternatives, and take advantage of this by investing or disinvesting at the appropriate time.

However, investors have a bad habit of being quick to switch from investments that are underperforming, sometimes only marginally, to the current leaders.

Avoid short-termism

Due to the influence of human emotion, many people are tempted to chase better short-term returns and end up making the wrong investment decisions. Shifting one's investments between funds in an attempt to generate better returns is a risky and, most likely, costly exercise.

In his book The Effective Investor, Franco Busetti says in a chapter on choosing a fund manager that, since the 1960s, the average holding period for US mutual funds has come down from more than seven years to less than 12 months. Over this short a period, the return is a function of price changes only. The other components of dividends or intrinsic value have not had time to kick in. This short-termism, which also leads to overtrading, kills returns.

It is not a new phenomenon. Speaking about short-term traders, Jesse Livermore said: "The market does not beat them. They beat themselves because though they have brains, they cannot sit tight."

Investors need to extend time horizons. They have to acknowledge the risk of short-term underperformance and admit that short-term stock (fund) picking is similar to a random walk.

Do not jump around

Switching as an investment strategy is dangerous and costly. Apart from the significant taxes that may be incurred in switching, there are a number of costs (explicit and implicit) that make this strategy difficult to profit from.

Daniel Kahneman summed it up well in his best-seller Thinking, Fast & Slow: "On average, the shares that individual traders sold did better than those they bought, by a very substantial margin: 3.2 percentage points per year, above and beyond the significant costs of executing the trades ... It is clear that for the large majority of individual investors, taking a shower and doing nothing would have been a better policy than implementing the ideas that came to their minds."

It is well quoted that, in general, past manager performance provides no indication of future performance.

So what should investors focus on?

Here are a few suggestions:

– Investors must be comfortable with the ethics and values of the underlying manager. The manager will be the steward of their capital, so trust is paramount.

– While investors may be spoiled for choice, there are professionals who make it their business to follow managers and fund houses. This research can be accessed via a financial adviser or a platform.

– One of the big dangers with such a wide choice of funds is that investors are tempted to take a short-term view while their fund managers take a long-term view. Thoughtless switching is sometimes a consequence of the wide choice and this should be avoided. Taking a long-term view is always wiser.

– It's prudent to set a five- to seven-year investment horizon. Don't be spooked by a fund’s quarterly performance. Aim for a strategy that entails fewer changes throughout the investment horizon. Pick funds where it is clear what the manager is trying to achieve. Don't chop and change too often.

– Past performance is a flawed indicator of future success, but it's still important to look at performance consistency – funds that regularly meet their objectives.

Conclusion

The starting point is to have a strategy. In other words, decide what sort of investor you're going to be and what sort of shares and funds you'll buy. That will eliminate much of this knee-jerk reaction, as you'll view your buying and selling decisions in a different light.

Once you have a properly structured financial plan, it is critical to remain invested according to that plan to achieve the best results. There are only a few reasons to change your investment strategy. These include changes to your circumstances or long-term objectives.

Invest based on a clear understanding of your needs and objectives first and foremost. This is one of the most important steps in the investment process. It is the foundation for a robust framework within which to make investment decisions.

Patrick Duggan is a wealth manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.

This article was paid for by Investec.