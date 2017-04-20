Altron was founded by Bill Venter who, with his sons, successfully built the business into one of the biggest electronics groups in the country. In its heyday, Altron had more than 40 companies under its operations, spanning Europe and Africa.

Last year, the family ceded control and operational management of the group. This followed a series of huge losses as a result of a failed venture into East Africa, and poor performance from some of its manufacturing and telecoms businesses.

The group also sold noncore and nonperforming assets to focus on the technology and selected telecoms businesses.

Kaplan Equity Analysts MD Irnest Kaplan says there could be renewed investor appetite for Altron.

"There is still a lot of hope," says Kaplan.

Altron will have to report good sets of results for at least two periods before investors and the market can regain interest in the company, he says.

The company is focusing on the Bytes group of companies, which provides a range of software and hardware products to corporates, and a few telecoms businesses, including car tracking business Altech Netstar.

Kaplan says these businesses offer services that are in demand. "IT services will always be in demand. The only problem is if the economy doesn’t do well for the next two to three years, then corporates could cut down spend."

Cratos Capital portfolio manager Ron Klipin says though the share price has shown some positive movements in recent weeks, there is still a lot of work ahead for new management and shareholders.

"We are waiting for the next set of results and any additional news on the restructuring. In addition, we need to see whether the new management is able to deliver," he says.

Altron has already showed a slight improvement in its 2017 half-year financial results on the back of restructuring some of its operations and improved performance from core technology businesses.

Klipin says he hopes Altron’s full-year performance will be "fairly clean", as there should not be any large-scale recurring

charges or impairments, "as these have already been absorbed in previous accounting periods.

"This will give a better idea of the sustainability of the business."