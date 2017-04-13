INDUSTRIALS
Skies are getting darker for heavy industries
Many have already left SA and the recent ratings downgrades could cause more closures and job losses
SA’s downward economic spiral is best characterised by the shutting down of heavy industries.
Major steel and aluminium facilities have gone in recent years, including those belonging to the giant Russian Evraz group, India’s Tata Steel and BHP Billiton. Now, with SA’s ratings downgrade to junk status, things are likely to get much worse.
One company that has become a bellwether for the parlous state of SA manufacturing is the DCD Group.
Rebranded in 2012, it was built from the remnants of the once-mighty Dorbyl industrial empire, which had been plagued by alleged criminal dealings among executives. It is now 48% black owned, with Investec holding a similar-sized stake.
DCD has just started closing its world-class heavy engineering operations as a result of depressed market conditions in the global mining sector. This unit — within the group’s mining and energy division — has focused on manufacturing large capital equipment components for the mining industry from its plants in Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.
The light and medium engineering components of the business are to be consolidated into DCD’s joint-venture business Gravico, which trades as Gravico Heavy Engineering.
With few new capital projects materialising, DCD’s heavy engineering operation has been making losses since mid-2013, says group CEO Digby Glover. He says at that time the unit had turnover of just under R500m and employed about 500 people.
"The job losses over the past four years have been significant. Just over 200 remaining jobs will be lost now on closure of the very heavy facilities," Glover says.
The downturn in the SA and global mining industries, and a lack of support from other heavy industry such as Eskom or large infrastructure projects, has resulted in heavy engineering losing more than R150m between 2014 and 2016.
Projections for 2017 indicate a further loss of R50m.
Glover says there are only two or three factories in the world that can roll and machine the size of steel that these facilities can handle.
"For 70 years, the global mining industry was supplied with large winders, crushers and mills from these works," he says.
Until recently, much of SA’s power-station equipment also came from these works.
"It is a loss that will be very difficult if not impossible to replace for SA," Glover says.
"Over the past year there has been significant engagement with all stakeholders to revive the business. This includes clients such as international OEMs [original equipment manufacturers], competitors, prospective investors and government."
DCD Group also makes heavy engineering products for the rail, defence, renewable energy and marine sectors. But these markets are also in deep trouble.
The group’s DCD Wind Towers facility in the Coega industrial zone near Port Elizabeth — a part of the heavy engineering division — has stood empty since November 2016 as a result of Eskom’s refusal to sign agreements to buy power from SA’s renewable energy sector.
The plant can produce up to 200 wind towers a year.
The R536m factory is a joint initiative between the DCD Group and two state-managed entities, the Industrial Development Corp and the Coega Development Corp. This means government-funded industrial development projects are being undermined by its own parastatals.
Glover says DCD Wind Towers has begun shedding jobs, and is likely to close completely if Eskom refuses to act.
"Cash runs out within weeks," he says. This means DCD’s whole investment will be lost, with little chance that lenders will recover debt. Glover says this is "massive value destruction — 140 jobs will be lost".
Meanwhile, DCD Marine, the 114-year-old forerunner to the group, has been put into voluntary business rescue after two years of "very difficult trading".
The aftershocks of the collapse in global oil and other minerals commodities prices meant the business had to batten down the hatches in choppy economic seas.
It serves mainly the upstream oil and gas sectors, as far away as Angola and further up Africa’s west coast.
"The intention … is to give the business the best possible chance of trading through these difficult conditions," Glover says.
The DCD Group sees a future for DCD Marine, he says, but it is "less bright".
Annual turnover from oil and gas operations once ranged from several hundreds of millions of rand to more than R1bn, Glover says. This came from repairing and upgrading semisubmersible drilling rigs, offshore support vessels and pipe-laying ships.
Only about 25% of permanent staff among more than 200 workers remain at DCD Marine, which entered business rescue in November 2016. Similar numbers of nonpermanent contractors have lost their jobs. Now the company will return its focus to general ship repair and industrial markets such as marine rail and rolling stock products.
"If there was no chance of DCD Marine making it through this difficult time, the business rescue route could not have been taken. Fortunately, it has brought in some new work with further prospects in the ship-repair space," Glover says.
"The terms of the settlement with creditors are still not finalised, but there is a fair chance the business will be able to come out of the rescue process within a number of months. There is interest from investors, which will assist the process."
