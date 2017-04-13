Skies are getting darker for heavy industries

SA’s downward economic spiral is best characterised by the shutting down of heavy industries.

Major steel and aluminium facilities have gone in recent years, including those belonging to the giant Russian Evraz group, India’s Tata Steel and BHP Billiton. Now, with SA’s ratings downgrade to junk status, things are likely to get much worse.

One company that has become a bellwether for the parlous state of SA manufacturing is the DCD Group.

Rebranded in 2012, it was built from the remnants of the once-mighty Dorbyl industrial empire, which had been plagued by alleged criminal dealings among executives. It is now 48% black owned, with Investec holding a similar-sized stake.

DCD has just started closing its world-class heavy engineering operations as a result of depressed market conditions in the global mining sector. This unit — within the group’s mining and energy division — has focused on manufacturing large capital equipment components for the mining industry from its plants in Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

The light and medium engineering components of the business are to be consolidated into DCD’s joint-venture business Gravico, which trades as Gravico Heavy Engineering.

With few new capital projects materialising, DCD’s heavy engineering operation has been making losses since mid-2013, says group CEO Digby Glover. He says at that time the unit had turnover of just under R500m and employed about 500 people.

"The job losses over the past four years have been significant. Just over 200 remaining jobs will be lost now on closure of the very heavy facilities," Glover says.

The downturn in the SA and global mining industries, and a lack of support from other heavy industry such as Eskom or large infrastructure projects, has resulted in heavy engineering losing more than R150m between 2014 and 2016.