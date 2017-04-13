Commodities: Tough time ahead for SA miners

Major was addressing a Joburg Indaba discussion, ahead of the main conference in June, on trends in commodities and how SA mining can benefit from a price upturn.

He said oil prices, at about $50-$55/barrel, are close to their 100-year mean price and likely to stay there. He doubts whether steam coal prices will exceed $80/t by the end of the year, from $81/t now, while iron ore could fall to $60/t from about $81.50/t. Platinum has a better chance of rising than almost any other commodity, followed by fluorspar, he said.

The Heraeus metals team says platinum at below $925/oz is attracting investors, especially into exchange traded funds, though as the rand weakens producers are tempted to increase output, capping price gains.

Bernard Swanepoel, a former gold miner and chairman of Joburg Indaba, says he has invested in platinum in his personal portfolio and though he likes prospects for coal, there are few opportunities to invest in local coal miners.

Discussions at the Joburg Indaba event highlighted the problems facing SA miners, in particular a negative policy environment, which would tend to favour investments in more geographically diversified companies.

Andries Rossouw, mining industry assurance partner at PwC, says though the JSE’s mining index outperformed the all share index last year, boosted by rand depreciation, the achievement has not been repeated so far this year, even though miners’ revenue is rising.

For several commodities mined in SA, output is in long-term decline, Rossouw says. Coal, which is largely mined from open pits, can react faster to price rises than deep-level mining. Platinum group metals (PGM) output last year was lower than in 2003 and diamond output has been falling since 2008. Gold mining is in terminal decline.

The only local commodities that have grown output sharply are manganese, iron ore and chrome. New manganese mines have come on stream in the Northern Cape, but until recently most were unprofitable.