Commodities: Tough time ahead for SA miners
Platinum, rather than gold, may be where investors will get the best returns over the next few years
Mining industry insiders believe platinum and fluorspar offer the greatest potential for price recovery based on long-term trends. But at the same time, several other commodities will struggle to make further gains.
Despite recent predictions from Metals Focus and GFMS of firmer gold prices over the next year, Cadiz Corporate Solutions director of mining Peter Major says bullion has mainly benefited from US President Donald Trump’s expansionary statements and is unlikely to rise much further from current levels of about US$1,250/oz.
His view is backed by the latest Heraeus Precious Metals weekly report. Heraeus analysts say though gold gained 8.4% in the first quarter of this year, it is struggling to break through the $1,260/oz resistance level.
We believe we are now closer to the bottom of the commodities cycle, which means perhaps two or five more tough years.
But unless SA innovates it will not come off the bottom of the cycle
Major was addressing a Joburg Indaba discussion, ahead of the main conference in June, on trends in commodities and how SA mining can benefit from a price upturn.
He said oil prices, at about $50-$55/barrel, are close to their 100-year mean price and likely to stay there. He doubts whether steam coal prices will exceed $80/t by the end of the year, from $81/t now, while iron ore could fall to $60/t from about $81.50/t. Platinum has a better chance of rising than almost any other commodity, followed by fluorspar, he said.
The Heraeus metals team says platinum at below $925/oz is attracting investors, especially into exchange traded funds, though as the rand weakens producers are tempted to increase output, capping price gains.
Bernard Swanepoel, a former gold miner and chairman of Joburg Indaba, says he has invested in platinum in his personal portfolio and though he likes prospects for coal, there are few opportunities to invest in local coal miners.
Discussions at the Joburg Indaba event highlighted the problems facing SA miners, in particular a negative policy environment, which would tend to favour investments in more geographically diversified companies.
Andries Rossouw, mining industry assurance partner at PwC, says though the JSE’s mining index outperformed the all share index last year, boosted by rand depreciation, the achievement has not been repeated so far this year, even though miners’ revenue is rising.
For several commodities mined in SA, output is in long-term decline, Rossouw says. Coal, which is largely mined from open pits, can react faster to price rises than deep-level mining. Platinum group metals (PGM) output last year was lower than in 2003 and diamond output has been falling since 2008. Gold mining is in terminal decline.
The only local commodities that have grown output sharply are manganese, iron ore and chrome. New manganese mines have come on stream in the Northern Cape, but until recently most were unprofitable.
An important sector for SA should be building materials, like stones and cement. Though output is growing, it is not growing fast enough, Rossouw says.
The views expressed by discussion groups at the event, which was attended by a broad cross-section of miners, financiers, mining equipment suppliers and consultants, were not particularly optimistic about a sustainable commodities price recovery.
Vedanta Resources’ Zinc International CEO Deshnee Naidoo said her discussion group’s view was that current prices are benefiting from production cutbacks, strikes and currency depreciation, but there is still a lot of metal in inventories.
At firmer prices, projects such as Vedanta’s Gamsberg zinc mine in SA, which was regarded as marginal by former owner Anglo American, are now looking more promising.
Members of the audience agreed that though mining sector debt has fallen and costs have been pared, local miners may struggle to take advantage of global price recovery because of issues such as uncertainty over legislation and its implementation, infrastructural bottlenecks and steeply rising input prices, particularly for electricity and labour.
Some attendees argued Sibanye Gold’s purchase of US PGM producer Stillwater Mining and Anglo American’s planned divestment of several SA assets were probably the right strategies, because domestic risks are too high.
As the world’s biggest mining groups such as Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have withdrawn from SA, they are making way for more junior miners who can be faster and more innovative. But juniors need more supportive government policies and less red tape to thrive.
Swanepoel says within five years, if productivity continues to decline, SA’s mining industry "will be dead".
"We believe we are now closer to the bottom of the commodities cycle, which means perhaps two or five more tough years.
But unless SA innovates it will not come off the bottom of the cycle."
Please login or register to comment.