Resilient: A rock-solid mall strategy
Without fanfare, SA’s Resilient group has quietly become the biggest listed mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe
Over the past 18 months, a number of SA developers and JSE-listed retail-focused property funds have entered the former communist countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Most have been lured by cheap debt funding and the promise of cashing in on highly aspirational and fashion-conscious consumers hungry to spend their new-found wealth in Western European-style shopping centres.
But the CEE region hasn’t suddenly appeared out of nowhere on SA radars.
The JSE’s Resilient group of companies, founded by former Nedcor banker Des de Beer and developers Jeff Zidel and Barry Stuhler, were the early trailblazers when they entered the uncharted territory of Romania 10 years ago through New Europe Property Investments (Nepi).
At the time, the push into Romania, instead of following the rest of the crowd into tried-and-tested offshore markets like the UK, Germany and Australia, understandably raised a few eyebrows. But De Beer, Zidel, Stuhler and fellow South African and former Nepi CE Martin Slabbert were confident that they could duplicate their SA investment model successfully in Romania.
During the early to late 2000s, the group built a formidable reputation in SA for spotting unconventional growth opportunities. Contrary to most developers that were building glitzy malls in the big cities at the time, the Resilient group focused on less glamorous and under-serviced platteland towns and rural areas such as Thohoyandou, Kathu, Tzaneen, Brits and Polokwane.
The strategy was to own the dominant retail offering in previously underdeveloped areas with a strong focus on aspirant, lower-income shoppers. Today, the group owns more than 80 retail centres across SA through Resilient Reit and Fortress Income Fund — mostly non-metropolitan and commuter centres that cater to shoppers in public transport hubs.
The group chose Romania for its offshore expansion trail not only because it was the second-largest country in the CEE region behind Poland, with a population of 20m, but because it was among the least developed in terms of real estate infrastructure.
Romania also had one of the highest economic growth rates in Europe at the time as the economy had to be built virtually from scratch after the rule of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu came to an end in 1989.
A decade on, Nepi is Romania’s largest shopping centre owner and developer by far. Its R39bn portfolio includes 30 properties in Romania, mostly shopping centres and an extensive development pipeline.
"The next-largest player in Romania owns five malls," says Nepi CE Alex Morar, who took over the reins from Slabbert in mid-2015.
Over the past two years, Nepi has also ventured into Slovakia and Serbia. Last year Nepi acquired its first malls in Croatia and the Czech Republic. "We are now poised to enter Sofia, Bulgaria, where we are looking at potential deals," says Morar.
Clearly, Resilient’s Romanian bet has paid off handsomely and helped to position the group as the JSE’s biggest property player. Total assets of the group of companies have swelled from less than R500m in 2002, when Resilient first listed on the JSE, to more than R185bn today (via Resilient Reit, Fortress and rand-hedge counters Nepi, Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company and Greenbay Properties).
Investors who bought Nepi shares when it first made its JSE debut in April 2009 have also made a small fortune, with a capital return of more than 600% — that is despite recent share price weakness on the back of a stronger rand and excludes the generous 15% average annual compounded growth in dividend payouts (in euro) that Nepi has generated for investors since its inception. That’s impressive compared to the SA listed property sector’s average 8%-10% growth (in rands) over the same time.
The Resilient group now hopes to replicate Nepi’s Romanian success in Poland via Rockcastle. Poland, the CEE region’s largest and wealthiest economy, wasn’t on Rockcastle’s radar when it first listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and the Altx in mid-2012. Back then the company’s portfolio comprised mostly shares in global listed Reits such as Simon Property (US), Hammerson (UK) and Unibail-Rodamco (Europe). Rockcastle initially targeted Zambia as its direct investment destination where it has developed three malls. But when Africa was hit by commodity price declines and currency issues, Rockcastle decided to shift its focus to Poland instead as it believed the country offered better opportunities to build critical mass.
Some would argue that Rockcastle may have entered Poland too late as the country has already undergone a sizeable retail development boom over the past 10 years. De Beer concedes that Poland is a more competitive and developed market than Romania but says the country still offers exciting growth opportunities. He believes Rockcastle’s entry into Poland is well timed given that a number of private equity funds that acquired malls after the credit crisis are now obliged to sell as their five or seven year holding mandates start to unwind. "Most of the properties that we are buying in Poland are from private equity funds who are not property people. These malls have often been under-managed so they are ripe for redevelopment and refurbishment."
De Beer says that though Rockcastle has serious competition in Poland from Unibail-Rodamco and German pension fund Union Investments, South Africans bring extensive retail property and asset management skills to the table. "Our competitive edge is that we know how to sweat our assets and unlock value from neglected properties." De Beer stresses that the group’s interest in the CEE region is not only a currency play. "Poland is a far more attractive investment destination for mall developers and owners than SA, given that retail sales are still growing at around 6% in a zero-inflation environment. In contrast, we are now seeing negative after-inflation sales growth in SA."
But Rockcastle hasn’t rushed into Poland blindly. "It took us a year to do our homework and find the right opportunities," says Rockcastle CE Spiro Noussis, the SA chartered accountant turned property developer who was appointed to lead the company’s foray into Poland in 2014.
Noussis, who co-founded SA retail-focused property fund Lodestone in 2010, which was recently taken over by Fortress after it listed on the JSE in early 2015, bought Rockcastle’s first asset in March 2015. "It wasn’t easy to break into the Polish market. It took time to convince people that we had the cash to pay for assets."
Noussis says his lucky break came when the would-be buyer of the 17,740m² Solaris mall in the city centre of Opole couldn’t come up with the money. The Irish seller knew Noussis was interested. "Because we had the money we could step in and immediately close the deal. It was perfect timing. Having the cash to execute deals is everything in this competitive market."
Soon after, Rockcastle acquired another mall on the outskirts of Opole from US private equity fund BlackRock, the 70,000m² Karolinka centre, which secured it a dominant position in Opole, a wealthy city in the southeast of Poland with a large German population.
"Once sellers realised Rockcastle had the balance sheet to back up its offers and the expertise to execute quickly on deals, we were on our way."
Within two years after acquiring his first piece of development land in Poland, Noussis has assembled a R17bn portfolio of 10 shopping centres spread across nine cities — mostly large regional malls exceeding 35,000m². Last year, the company bought its first mall in the Czech Republic.
Noussis also scored a major coup when he bagged two highly prized Polish malls that came on the market late last year: the 92,000m² Bonarka City Center for €360m, the biggest mall in the historical hub of Krakow in the south of Poland; and Galeria Warminska (42,574m²) in Olsztyn for €150m, again the dominant retail offering in what is the capital city of Poland’s lakes district. The two malls were acquired at yields of 5.4% and 6% respectively.
"Krakow is a prime area for mall owners as it is Poland’s second-largest and wealthiest city after the capital Warsaw with a population of 800,000, while Olsztyn’s economy is driven by a large manufacturing sector for the motor, food processing and furniture industries. It also has two large universities which attract students from all over Poland."
At Galeria Warminska, Rockcastle’s turnover portion of this year’s rental income is expected to grow 30% on the back of better than expected sales growth. Last year, the mall achieved retail sales and footfall growth of an impressive 15% and 21.5% respectively.
Noussis’ rapid inroads into the Polish retail property market have been backed by a strong team including fellow South Africans Craig Boshard, Rockcastle’s development director, and chief financial officer Nick Matulovich. Both had previously worked for the Resilient group in SA.
Rockcastle’s asset management team at its Warsaw head office has grown to 23 and is headed by local retail expert Marek Noetzel, former retail head for Poland at global real estate group Cushman & Wakefield.
"The challenge … is to buy the right properties, at the right price," says Noussis.
Poland’s population, unlike most other European countries, is widely spread across numerous cities and towns, which creates many catchment areas for mall owners. For instance, there are 40 towns with a population exceeding 100,000 and 60 towns with more than 70,000 residents.
Noussis says they are only interested in cities that are showing sustained population growth. "There are areas in Poland that are depopulating and in economic decline, so you have to be careful about where you go."
Rockcastle is also staying away from high-yielding properties. "Even though it’s tempting to buy distressed assets at an 8% yield that you can fund at below 2%, we don’t want to buy second-rate malls in second-rate cities. We accept that we have to pay more for quality assets with better rental growth prospects."
Another strategy that Rockcastle is implementing in Poland, typical of Resilient’s SA investment model, is to buy or secure the
rights to land adjacent to its malls for future extensions.
Noussis says despite Poland already being well developed in terms of shopping centre supply, the country is undoubtedly a long-term play. "There’s probably still 20 years of upside left in the country’s post-communism recovery cycle."
For now, Rockcastle will focus on bedding down its current portfolio of 10 Polish malls. Development director Boshard says the company will be kept busy for at least the next two years with various redevelopment, refurbishment and extension projects to ensure its malls become the dominant retail offering in their respective catchment areas. "We are now getting to the end of the first development cycle in Poland, so a lot of existing malls are outdated. There’s plenty of potential to increase dwell times by improving the layout, using space more efficiently and introducing a bigger entertainment and food component. Some malls simply need new tiles, bathrooms and shop fronts."
Boshard says there is also an opportunity to help SA retailers build a presence in Poland once Rockcastle has extended its footprint. The Steinhoff/Pepkor group is the only SA retailer that has entered the CEE region so far.
Rockcastle’s growth ambitions in Poland and the rest of the CEE region are expected to gain further momentum if a proposed merger with Nepi is successful. A circular providing full details of the deal is expected to be published towards the end of the month. If approved, the enlarged entity will become the JSE’s biggest property stock with a market cap close to R80bn. It will also be the largest retail-focused listed fund in the CEE region and the third-largest in Europe after Unibail-Rodamco and Klépierre.
