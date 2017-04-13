Resilient: A rock-solid mall strategy

Noussis, who co-founded SA retail-focused property fund Lodestone in 2010, which was recently taken over by Fortress after it listed on the JSE in early 2015, bought Rockcastle’s first asset in March 2015. "It wasn’t easy to break into the Polish market. It took time to convince people that we had the cash to pay for assets."

Noussis says his lucky break came when the would-be buyer of the 17,740m² Solaris mall in the city centre of Opole couldn’t come up with the money. The Irish seller knew Noussis was interested. "Because we had the money we could step in and immediately close the deal. It was perfect timing. Having the cash to execute deals is everything in this competitive market."

Soon after, Rockcastle acquired another mall on the outskirts of Opole from US private equity fund BlackRock, the 70,000m² Karolinka centre, which secured it a dominant position in Opole, a wealthy city in the southeast of Poland with a large German population.

"Once sellers realised Rockcastle had the balance sheet to back up its offers and the expertise to execute quickly on deals, we were on our way."

Within two years after acquiring his first piece of development land in Poland, Noussis has assembled a R17bn portfolio of 10 shopping centres spread across nine cities — mostly large regional malls exceeding 35,000m². Last year, the company bought its first mall in the Czech Republic.

Noussis also scored a major coup when he bagged two highly prized Polish malls that came on the market late last year: the 92,000m² Bonarka City Center for €360m, the biggest mall in the historical hub of Krakow in the south of Poland; and Galeria Warminska (42,574m²) in Olsztyn for €150m, again the dominant retail offering in what is the capital city of Poland’s lakes district. The two malls were acquired at yields of 5.4% and 6% respectively.

"Krakow is a prime area for mall owners as it is Poland’s second-largest and wealthiest city after the capital Warsaw with a population of 800,000, while Olsztyn’s economy is driven by a large manufacturing sector for the motor, food processing and furniture industries. It also has two large universities which attract students from all over Poland."

At Galeria Warminska, Rockcastle’s turnover portion of this year’s rental income is expected to grow 30% on the back of better than expected sales growth. Last year, the mall achieved retail sales and footfall growth of an impressive 15% and 21.5% respectively.

Noussis’ rapid inroads into the Polish retail property market have been backed by a strong team including fellow South Africans Craig Boshard, Rockcastle’s development director, and chief financial officer Nick Matulovich. Both had previously worked for the Resilient group in SA.

Rockcastle’s asset management team at its Warsaw head office has grown to 23 and is headed by local retail expert Marek Noetzel, former retail head for Poland at global real estate group Cushman & Wakefield.

"The challenge … is to buy the right properties, at the right price," says Noussis.

Poland’s population, unlike most other European countries, is widely spread across numerous cities and towns, which creates many catchment areas for mall owners. For instance, there are 40 towns with a population exceeding 100,000 and 60 towns with more than 70,000 residents.

Noussis says they are only interested in cities that are showing sustained population growth. "There are areas in Poland that are depopulating and in economic decline, so you have to be careful about where you go."

Rockcastle is also staying away from high-yielding properties. "Even though it’s tempting to buy distressed assets at an 8% yield that you can fund at below 2%, we don’t want to buy second-rate malls in second-rate cities. We accept that we have to pay more for quality assets with better rental growth prospects."

Another strategy that Rockcastle is implementing in Poland, typical of Resilient’s SA investment model, is to buy or secure the

rights to land adjacent to its malls for future extensions.

Noussis says despite Poland already being well developed in terms of shopping centre supply, the country is undoubtedly a long-term play. "There’s probably still 20 years of upside left in the country’s post-communism recovery cycle."

For now, Rockcastle will focus on bedding down its current portfolio of 10 Polish malls. Development director Boshard says the company will be kept busy for at least the next two years with various redevelopment, refurbishment and extension projects to ensure its malls become the dominant retail offering in their respective catchment areas. "We are now getting to the end of the first development cycle in Poland, so a lot of existing malls are outdated. There’s plenty of potential to increase dwell times by improving the layout, using space more efficiently and introducing a bigger entertainment and food component. Some malls simply need new tiles, bathrooms and shop fronts."

Boshard says there is also an opportunity to help SA retailers build a presence in Poland once Rockcastle has extended its footprint. The Steinhoff/Pepkor group is the only SA retailer that has entered the CEE region so far.

Rockcastle’s growth ambitions in Poland and the rest of the CEE region are expected to gain further momentum if a proposed merger with Nepi is successful. A circular providing full details of the deal is expected to be published towards the end of the month. If approved, the enlarged entity will become the JSE’s biggest property stock with a market cap close to R80bn. It will also be the largest retail-focused listed fund in the CEE region and the third-largest in Europe after Unibail-Rodamco and Klépierre.

