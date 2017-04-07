Spacs: Slow out of the blocks

The Spac concept isn’t new, having originated in the US in the 1990s. The way it works is that a Spac raises funds from investors, which it then later invests in projects. This means investors in Spacs are essentially placing a bet on its management’s deal-making ability, rather than investing based on the quality of the assets.

In the US, Spacs have enjoyed a strong revival in the past two years, with 33 listing on US exchanges raising a combined US$7.4bn. It’s been a similar tale in London, where Spac listings are soaring.

The JSE opened the way for Spacs in 2013, but only after strong regulations were put in place to govern how they operate, says Alastair Dixon, from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright. This is because investors are essentially giving the management of a shell company a blank cheque to find deals. In the wrong hands, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Dixon says investors’ capital is paid into an account managed by an escrow agent, and if no suitable investment is found within 24 months, their capital must be repaid.

Spacs haven’t had the most auspicious start in SA. Take Sacoven, the JSE’s first Spac listing.

Sacoven, which had former Del Monte Royal Foods executive Vivian Imerman as the prime mover, listed on the JSE’s AltX board in September 2014. Unable to find any "suitable opportunities", it threw in the towel in late 2016.

"A strong management team with sector expertise and a track record of deal making is crucial," says Dixon.

Management expertise is certainly not

lacking in another recent listing, Capital Appreciation (Caprec). Its founding line-up is impressive: Netcare co-founder Motty Sacks, former Macsteel CEO Michael Pimstein and Bidvest veteran Alan Salomon.

Caprec went to the market in October 2015 to raise R500m, the minimum to achieve a JSE main board listing. It went on to attract R1bn, including R250m from the Public Investment Corp (PIC).

Caprec was slow off the mark initially. But it made up for lost time last month, when it announced three acquisitions, valued at a combined R928m, in financial technology firms.

Hulisani, headed by CEO Malungelo Zilimbola, is another Spac to have just secured a permanent place on the JSE. It focuses on investments in renewable energy.

Listed in April 2015 after raising R500m, it made its first move in February by paying R142.5m for 100% of Red Cap and Eurocape, owners of a combined 6.67% stake in the operational 80MW Kouga wind farm.

Zilimbola is also the largest investor in Mazi and its chief investment officer. With a stake of 44.5%, the PIC is Hulisani’s biggest shareholder.

"Hulisani is a fantastic investment," says Asanda Notshe, a portfolio manager at Mazi Capital, which has a 2% stake in the firm across three of its unit trusts.

Hulisani’s attraction, says Notshe, is the predictability of cash flow from Kouga, which has a 20-year agreement to supply electricity to Eskom. Payments are linked to the consumer price index and backed by a government guarantee. "Hulisani is now on a road show to raise an additional R4bn," says Notshe.

"It has a big pipeline of potential deals."

Having said that, it hasn’t been pretty for investors who bought in initially. Hulisani’s stock is down 53% since it listed.

It would also not be surprising to see renewable energy-focused Gaia Infrastructure Capital (GIA) come to market for more capital.

GIA listed in November 2015 after raising R551m, and has just closed its first deal: the acquisition of a 25.2% stake in the operational 100MW Dorper wind farm for R512.6m. With the deal came the option to acquire stakes in three other renewable energy projects.

Spac listings are also opening up opportunities hitherto unavailable to the average private investor. Among the newcomers is Renergen, which became the JSE’s first primary Spac listing in June 2015 after it raised R76m.

A unique company, AltX-listed Renergen’s primary asset is the Tetra4 natural methane gas and helium field in the Free State. According to Renergen, its helium asset represents "one of the richest sources of helium recorded globally".

Says Notshe: "Renergen is a high-risk company with the potential to produce high returns."

Encouraging progress is being made. In May 2016 the company signed an agreement with Afrox, opening the door to the commercialisation of Renergen’s helium reserves. The same month Renergen began supplying compressed natural gas to Unitrans’s Mega Bus division.

It is hoped there will be many more Spac listings in a market where listed share numbers have declined precipitously over the past two decades.