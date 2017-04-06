Zuma’s reshuffle: what now for markets and investors?
Such cathartic events can also bring about radical changes to set an economy back on a sustainable growth path
Some have described last Thursday’s events, when President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet and removed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, as South Africa’s Brexit or Trump moment.
Of course there are huge differences between Zuma’s actions and events in the UK and the US – the latter two were the results of direct choices by the electorate, while the former was the executive decision of a president – but there are still useful parallels to be drawn and lessons to be learned from an investor perspective.
In this piece I will draw points from the events of June (the UK referendum) and November (the US election) last year, while taking into account previous events in South Africa and other emerging markets. Given that it’s an unfolding issue, with new possibilities emerging every day, I will stick to general themes.
Expect the unexpected!
This has become a bit of a cliché, but the saying’s validity has been demonstrated by these three events. As investors, we cannot predict the future but we can build our portfolios and arrange our affairs in such a way that we can protect ourselves from shocks.
The philosopher Daniel Dennett recommends we should always interrogate statements that start with the word “surely” (for example, “Surely he won’t be elected” or “Surely he won’t be so foolhardy to do so”). This forces us to confront the worst-case scenario and plan accordingly. Conversely, it encourages us to consider a positive potential outcome when things are looking dire.
Look beyond the initial reactions and assess the situation calmly, once more information is known and markets have properly digested the news.
In both the Brexit and Donald Trump cases, many of the initial market reactions were quickly reversed once markets had collectively got their heads around what was likely to happen. Following the UK referendum, both the pound and the UK equity market tumbled, but the latter recovered once the market realised that the global nature of most FTSE 100 companies provided a strong hedge against pound weakness (for UK investors at least).
Similarly, US equity markets fell when Trump won the presidential election. A strong rally ensued, however, once investors looked more closely at Trump’s policy plans: to spend on infrastructure, lower taxes and deregulate the financial sector.
Acknowledge that this can take time.
Of course events relating to Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle are still unfolding. At the time of writing, Standard & Poor’s had downgraded South Africa’s foreign currency rating to sub-investment grade and placed the country’s domestic currency rating on a negative outlook. The other rating agencies may follow suit.
However (at least at the time of writing), the extent of rand and bond-market weakness had still not reached that of December 2015, when Des van Rooyen was finance minister for a brief while. Perhaps markets are giving some credence to the groundswell of opposition to the Cabinet changes, even within the African National Congress and its alliance partners, which includes calls for Zuma’s resignation. Markets appear to be discounting a binary situation – either a very positive or very negative resolution to the situation.
Events like these often represent a turning point before a major shift to the better – hence a great buying opportunity. They can, however, take years to come to fruition. Caution is the watchword.
The great rand sell-off in late 2001 and the crash in equity markets during the financial crisis in 2008 were both followed by remarkable recoveries. The rand had one of its strongest runs in the years after 2001, thanks in part to China’s industrialisation drive, which supported commodity prices. The rand was also in that time able to build on years of fiscal and monetary prudence over the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Similarly, the financial crisis of 2008 was followed by a long bull market that has seen many of the world’s leading stock market indices hit all-time highs, thanks to the intervention of central banks and governments to avert disaster.
Cathartic events like these can also bring about the radical changes needed to restore good governance and set the economy back on a sustainable growth path. India implemented much-needed reforms after almost running out of reserves in the 1980s. It has since been a success story among emerging markets. Years of disastrous rule under Mao in China were followed by a slow but resolute path of market and industrial reforms that have lifted China’s people out of poverty and made it the second-largest economy in the world. Germany and Japan, debilitated after the Second World War, were restored within a few decades as industrial powerhouses.
These processes can take years to unfold – and success is not guaranteed. Brazil appears to have instituted much-needed reforms after the public turned against its profligate government. It will, however, take some time to get its public finances in order. The sorry story of Venezuela, where President Nicolás Maduro rules by virtual decree despite his opposition controlling Parliament, is a sobering tale of how bad things can get, even when the popular vote turns against the leadership.
Remember the benefits of diversification.
It’s almost trite to say, but it’s at times like these that one realises the benefits of a well-diversified portfolio. The concept of diversification is simple – own investments whose returns are not correlated with one another (but remember not to “diworsify” or overcomplicate things). This provides investors with the insurance they need when shocks occur.
South African investors are lucky as there are many shares on the JSE that offer the required type of diversification. There is a good mix of high-quality industrial firms that earn the bulk of their profits in foreign currency, as well as the traditional, rand-hedge mining and basic materials firms that sell their goods on global markets.
Moreover, South Africans can also invest directly offshore and achieve global diversification in that way, thanks to exchange-control laws that increasingly give local investors flexibility with their investments.
Of course, diversification also works the other way, particularly if there is a positive resolution to the current events. Investors have a number of excellent South Africa-focused firms to choose from, as well as many with a mix of local and offshore operations.
On a related point, one should note the benefits of owning a real asset as a hedge against inflation, compared with cash and fixed interest. This is particularly important if there are signs of slippage in fiscal discipline in the years ahead, which would feed money supply and inflation.
And finally, don’t panic.
As these examples show, panic can blind one to opportunities that might arise. At the same time, naive over-optimism is of little value. A cool head and ability to see through the noise is the greatest asset at times like these.
