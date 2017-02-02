Offshore investment: Hard to see where to go now

US equity’s outperformance of European equity now stretches over nine years. In terms of the MSCI Europe and MSCI US indexes, both denominated in US dollars, US equity has outperformed European equity by 55% since late 2007, says Hansen.

The big question is: will 2017 be the 10th year US equity outperforms?

“US equity looks expensive compared with European equity,” says Saunders. “But it has been this way for several years. US equity has outperformed because of stronger earnings growth and aggressive share buybacks by corporates.”

But there are reasons for caution about the sustainability of US equity’s winning streak. One is a widely followed indicator best known as the Shiller p:e ratio. Developed by Yale University economics professor Robert Shiller, the Shiller p:e’s goal is to eliminate the influence of profit cyclicality by using share price divided by the average of 10 years of inflation-adjusted earnings to calculate the p:e ratio.

The Shiller p:e for the US S&P 500 index is at 28.7, a level exceeded only twice. The first was just before the 1929 Wall Street crash, when it hit 32.6. The second was in 1999, when it peaked at 44.2 just prior to the bursting of the dot-com bubble. A high Shiller p:e well above its long-term mean of 16.2 indicates an expensive market, but it does not mean that it cannot become even more expensive.

The Dow Jones index exceeded the 20,000 level for the first time ever last week. The record came just five days after Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president and brought the Dow’s rise to 12.5% since he won the presidential election in November. Clearly, the market likes Trump, or at least his bold promises.

“If Trump follows through on many of his promises it should have a big positive effect on US equity,” says Douw Steenkamp, global portfolio manager at Denker Capital.

For US equity, one of the key promises is the undertaking to slash tax rates for individuals and companies. “Middle-income Americans will receive a [huge] tax reduction,” promised Trump during his election campaign. Corporates are also in store for a big tax fall — from 35% to 15% — if Trump has his way.