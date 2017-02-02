Insurance: The back to basics route

Berniece Hieckmann, head of client and channel solutions at Metropolitan, says the very low-income market needs a different strategy from Metropolitan’s current client base, which starts at R8,000/month.

"We need to provide clients with good value and intend to formulate such a strategy after we have finalised our client value proposition."

Mapukata says the foundation business should not be confused with the Old Mutual Foundation, which runs the group’s corporate social responsibility projects.

"But working in this market cannot be sustainable unless we take a responsible approach. Many of the foundation clients might not have bought a financial product before. There are high levels of financial and functional illiteracy which must be overcome."

Mapukata says the Zimele standards set for life products sold to people in LSM 1-5, on an industry-wide basis, are still embedded in most relevant Old Mutual products.

Zimele products, launched 20 years ago, were not a huge a commercial success. But, Mapukata says, they were ahead of their

time, incorporating many of the features of the much more recent Treating Customers Fairly regulations.

Hieckmann believes that a shared value strategy would be most sustainable. So margins are unlikely to be as generous as they are in the emerging middle-class market, though perhaps still ahead of the far more competitive retail affluent sector.

Mapukata, a marketer, acquired experience of the mass and foundation market in her years in the fast-moving consumer goods sector at Cadbury’s, Oceana (the maker of Lucky Star) and Premier Foods. She was brought into the newly formed foundation business by her mentor Ralph Mupita, who later ran the whole of Old Mutual Emerging Markets.

Potentially, a core sales outlet for the foundation will be the Old Mutual Finance business, which now has 272 branches. And there is an increasing trend towards inquiries and often sales via cellphone.

Mapukata now aims to distribute even more products through influential local bodies such as stokvels, burial societies and funeral parlours. Funeral parlours already operate officially as intermediaries consolidating premiums for Old Mutual, Metropolitan or whoever is in partnership with the facility. Mapukata says that as legislation introducing microinsurance comes about, some of these businesses might decide to compete with the established insurers.

Stokvels play an integral part in the life of the foundation market. "We can take numerous approaches, depending on whether the stokvel rotates money among its members, or provides lending facilities, we can help. And stokvels have a structured timetable of meetings. We’d like the opportunity to share at these."

Mapukata would like to revisit distribution through the national retailers, in spite of the failure of the starter kits.

"We need to align much better with the retailer’s own strategy and brand identity."

You would be hard-pressed to find any reference to the foundation business in the Old Mutual annual report.

Its two main competitors, Metropolitan and Sanlam Sky (previously African Life), still have to articulate their strategy for the poor. But it could be the last frontier for the overtraded SA life industry.