Welcome to a winter wonderland
The village of Val d’Isère offers the picture-perfect backdrop for resort living. Think skiing, snowboarding, dog-sledding. And don’t forget the jacuzzis, yoga and spas
14 March 2024 - 05:00
South Africans are used to the pursuit of summer. People flock to the coast to soak up the sun and lounge on the beach, so the idea of a snowy holiday is possibly even more exotic to a local than it might be to someone from Europe.
If you’re chasing flurries of snow, glühwein, spas and outdoor winter sports, you could do worse than Club Med’s Val d’Isère. The all-inclusive resort, which has just reopened after a €50m investment, is in the French commune of Val d’Isère, near the border with Italy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.