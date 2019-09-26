It’s whale-spotting season in the Cape

One of the pleasures of the False Bay coast this time of year is whale-watching. Along the fish hook running from Muizenberg to Simon’s Town — often called the "Deep South" here — you can spot whales lolling off the rocks and beaches daily. Be warned, though, these are quixotic, even frustrating, beasts, capable of vanishing as quickly as they appear.

Once the whales have been spotted, recreational walkers stop to admire the views and cars pull into lay-byes on the Clovelly sweep into Fish Hoek to film the giants, smartphones raised. If you’re lucky you can see whales cruising beyond the breakers off Glencairn beach as you dodder over the sand on the train to Simon’s Town. There should be an all-stops "Whale Cruiser" train for day-trippers. Never have so few provided so much free fun for so many.

The whales spotted are usually Southern rights and humpbacks, creatures both majestic and sublimely unhurried. Often mistaken by novices for kelp beds or stray kelp clusters out to sea, whales are distinguished by their "blows", the expulsion of water from their blowholes.