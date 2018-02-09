LISTEN: Have podcast, will travel

If you’re having holiday withdrawal — admit it, you know you are — you’ll get on nicely with Condé Nast Traveler’s Travelogue podcast. It’s basically a weekly conversation peppered with equal doses of wanderlust and street smarts.

I nearly fell off the treadmill listening to the episode titled: "What Annoys Us Most at 30,000 Feet". Oh, and this one helped me pack a near-perfect medical kit: "Sick on Vacation, Editors Share Their Horror Stories".

The podcast is hosted by the magazine’s editors and writers, who trade insider tips and secrets, real life drama and industry news and trends.

Condé Nast Traveler is considered the discerning voice for travel inspiration and intel, and this podcast is an extension of it. If Thailand, Vietnam or Iceland are on your bucket list, it’s because these editors decided they were the next "hot spot".

My only gripe is that episodes tend to be about 50 minutes long, so you’ll probably be late in getting anywhere you need to go because you won’t want to hit pause. Bon voyage.

