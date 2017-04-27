Those on safari believe that the experience — game drives, bush walks, tranquillity of the bush — is an indulgence in itself.

But the people at Tau Game Lodge in the Madikwe Reserve believe that a spa treatment is a necessity, not an indulgence, if you are escaping for a weekend of rest and leisure.

The Tau Spa Oasis at the five-star lodge offers an Intonga massage, an African stick massage performed with the hands using different-sized sticks to stretch tight muscles and ease toxins caused by stress. Or you may prefer the hot stone massage or a pampering, relaxing foot massage, all of which use marula oil, blended with neroli, to soften signs of ageing, and benzoin, which relieves muscles.

Of course the safari is the reason you are here and the game and birdlife are prolific in the Madikwe Reserve, with most of the big five being spotted within your first safari drive. Opened 22 years ago, Madikwe is the fourth largest game reserve in Southern Africa and is in North West, bordering Botswana.

The 30 luxury chalets all have viewing decks, en suite bathrooms and open-air showers as well as indoor showers in the family suites.

There is also a convention centre for business gatherings which seats up to 150 guests.