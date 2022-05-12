Life / Sport TENNIS Kevin Anderson — a minor hero in the golden era of men’s tennis His crowning achievement was not quantified in cups, titles or dollars; it was the longevity of his competitive spirit when his body was refusing to play ball B L Premium

Smart readers will realise quickly where the following question is going: “Why is 12-12 in the fifth set significant in men’s tennis?”

If you’re struggling, here’s a clue: think Kevin Anderson, the lonely SA star who retired last week...