The superstars you've never heard of Ignored by many, SA's women Proteas are taking the World Cup by storm

This is just a hunch, but my guess is that you don’t know very much about Laura Wolvaardt. You might have heard her name on the radio, or perhaps seen it on television, but for the most part her name is hazy.

Wolvaardt’s name is little known because she plays cricket, and the women’s game takes place in a twilight world that’s invariably overshadowed by the men’s. It’s a pity, since the Proteas’ women’s side (with Wolvaardt in it) are in New Zealand for the 50-over World Cup and they’re doing rather well, having won their four opening fixtures...