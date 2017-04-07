Variety is the spice of Zanzibari music

With a US$100,000 cash injection from the Swiss government, the DCMA was able to start renting the space it has called home for the 16 years of its existence. In November 2016, the Swiss embassy in Tanzania and the DCMA signed an agreement under which the Swiss government will donate $411,000 to the academy over the next three years. These funds are earmarked for management and institutional capacity support.

Under the direction of Prof Mitchel Strumpf, the academic department offers music theory courses from grades 1 to 5 that are accredited and examined by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in the UK. The performance examination and accreditation are done locally, as the academy is one of the foremost institutions for learning taarab, beni, kidumbak and other traditional types of music.

Cellist, oudist and singer Rukia Juma Ali has attended the academy for seven years. Her love for music comes from her father, who is also a musician. Through the school, she has performed locally and internationally, in Germany and France. However, government has been anything but supportive of the arts in recent years, making it difficult for Ali and other musicians to earn a living.

Merging traditions

At the time of the DCMA’s establishment, Haji, who is known to most as Matona, had already been teaching music to young Tanzanians from Zanzibar and the mainland, encouraging his charges to perform in his G-Clef Taarab Orchestra. His first official position at the DCMA was as treasurer, but he soon shifted into the head teacher role, owing to, among other things, his credentials as the son of famed taarab musician Issa Matona (whom he started to mimic at the age of six), having toured with the legendary Bi Kidude, and the strides the G-Clef Taarab Orchestra made on the island.