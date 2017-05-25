TELEVISION: Hidden cameras in a country house

If there is one thing the BBC excels at, it is picking a story and telling it well — be it a television series, drama or documentary.

In a groundbreaking new series, Meet the Humans, the BBC puts human behaviour under the microscope, with a grand English country house the setting for a series of epic experiments.

The house is rigged with surveillance cameras and the unwitting participants — human beings — are invited to take part in various group activities, from a flirty singles night to an awkward school reunion.

The science behind the series is to see how people behave in various circumstances and to answer the question: how much of our behaviour do we actually control and how much is driven purely by our inner animal?

Experts, hidden inside a secret observational room, analyse the participants’ every move.

The second series, Being Human, is scheduled for the second half of 2017.

Meet the Humans is presented by Michael Mosley and starts on Monday, June 12 at 8.30pm on BBC Earth (DStv channel 184).