Mercedes-AMG combines performance SUV with V8 expertise

As early as 1999, Mercedes-AMG’s ML 55 set a milestone, not only by having one of the best high-performance V8’s ever created but also by being “a much less expensive way to obtain 5.4 litres of AMG magic than either sedan or a coupé”, according to an Australian Motoring review.

The combination of a high-performance engine in the skin of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) opened up a new market segment. The performance and sports-car brand now occupies a unique competitive position again as it presents its new mid-size SUV.

For the first time, a mid-size SUV is now also available with the powerful eight-cylinder biturbo in two output variants. The basis for this is the AMG 4.0‑litre V8 engine with 350kW (476hp) or 375kW (510hp) in the GLC 63 S and GLC 63 S Coupé variants. Acceleration from 0‑100km/h in just 3.8 seconds also demonstrates that the new SUVs hold a special position in their market segment.

The performance SUVs also feature air-spring suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, AMG Performance all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, a rear-axle, limited-slip differential, and a high-performance braking system.

As a visual indication of their links with Mercedes-AMG sports cars, the new models sport the AMG Panamericana grille, which was previously reserved for the AMG GT family. In addition, the new models offer all the advantages of a Mercedes-SUV: ample room for passengers and luggage, a comprehensive array of safety equipment, and superior traction, also in wet or wintry road conditions.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupé occupy exceptional positions in their respective markets on every front. They are the only vehicles in their segment to be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo engine. Mercedes-AMG thus meets the wishes of customers who, when considering a mid-size performance SUV, also look for a combination of superior power delivery and a highly emotive, unmistakable engine sound.