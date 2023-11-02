Tashas flicks the switch on London restaurant
Tashas’ first restaurant in London in the iconic Battersea Power Station will be an updated version of the original tashas in Joburg
02 November 2023 - 05:01
Tashas now has more outlets in the Middle East than in South Africa, and will open its first restaurant in London next month.
That restaurant will be based in the Battersea Power Station, which acolytes of rock band Pink Floyd will remember from the cover of the 1977 album Animals...
