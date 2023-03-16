Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
Michael Malan, who has taken over as third-generation cellarmaster at the storied Simonsig Estate, is not going to be doing things the same way his father and grandfather did.
It’s a reflection of how times have changed, even for a well-known wine estate such as Simonsig, named for its panoramic views of the Simonsberg mountain. The estate was founded in the 1940s and Michael’s grandfather, Frans — who had married the owner’s daughter, Liza van Niekerk — took over in 1953. ..
Grape expectations
Third-generation Simonsig cellarmaster Michael Malan says the future lies in focusing on fewer, better wines
Michael Malan, who has taken over as third-generation cellarmaster at the storied Simonsig Estate, is not going to be doing things the same way his father and grandfather did.
It's a reflection of how times have changed, even for a well-known wine estate such as Simonsig, named for its panoramic views of the Simonsberg mountain. The estate was founded in the 1940s and Michael's grandfather, Frans — who had married the owner's daughter, Liza van Niekerk — took over in 1953. ..
