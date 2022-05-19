×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Food

Thirsty? Take refuge at this embassy

The Vasco da Gama Taverna in Green Point started out as a notorious dive, but 50 years later ‘the Portuguese embassy’ is more family-friendly

BL Premium
19 May 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

A few years ago, the Vasco da Gama Taverna in Cape Town’s Waterkant district was a rough place. Locals and sailors would come and drink, women weren’t allowed — there were no toilets to accommodate them — and things would get raucous.

It was a dive — a badge it wore proudly...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now