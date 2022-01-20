High tea: a plant-based twist on tea
The Saxon is channelling the zeitgeist with its new vegan high tea
20 January 2022 - 05:00
When it comes to local fine dining, the Saxon has long held its own. Some of the country’s top chefs have run its kitchens, including Rudi Liebenberg, David Higgs, Candice Philip and now, Matthew Foxon.
Besides its traditional high tea, the hotel is now offering a "vegan high tea" menu, and a dedicated vegan menu in its Qunu Restaurant. The vegan high tea in the Piano Lounge is about raw, unprocessed food — but it’s definitely not without sugar...
