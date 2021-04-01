Life / Food Tashas, independent again, guns for the UK After a successful foray into the UAE, it is now targeting other overseas markets BL PREMIUM

Tashas, the restaurant brand that’s been an outlier success on the local food industry, is looking to expand beyond Dubai — including into the formidable UK market.

Surprisingly, perhaps, there’s no grand master plan. As founder Natasha Sideris explains in an interview with the FM, the idea is simply to open new outlets, serve good food in a beautiful space and give good service...