Fabulous fare
Pop in for a pop-up lunch
An annual must-do for foodies on the Stellenbosch wine route is the pop-up lunch series.
Each year, the event features different farms and wines of the region, and this year it takes place on the Bottelary Hills route, with food prepared by chef George Jardine.
The first event will be at Hartenberg Wine Estate on May 28, followed by lunch at Kaapzicht Wine Estate on August 27 and at Mooiplaas Wine Estate & Private Nature Reserve on November 19.
Bottelary Hills is one of five subroutes in the Stellenbosch wine region, situated to the northwest of SA’s wine capital.
Lunch at Hartenberg Estate on May 28 costs R550 per person and includes a wine tasting. Glasses of estate wine will be paired with each of the three courses. Each guest will also get a bottle of Bottelary Hills wine to enjoy at home.
Bookings for the pop-up lunches are essential, as tickets are limited.
