Pop in for a pop-up lunch

The first event will be at Hartenberg Wine Estate on May 28, followed by lunch at Kaapzicht Wine Estate on August 27 and at Mooiplaas Wine Estate & Private Nature Reserve on November 19.

Bottelary Hills is one of five subroutes in the Stellenbosch wine region, situated to the northwest of SA’s wine capital.

Lunch at Hartenberg Estate on May 28 costs R550 per person and includes a wine tasting. Glasses of estate wine will be paired with each of the three courses. Each guest will also get a bottle of Bottelary Hills wine to enjoy at home.

Bookings for the pop-up lunches are essential, as tickets are limited.