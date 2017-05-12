Life / Food

Fabulous fare

Pop in for a pop-up lunch

An annual must-do for foodies on the Stellenbosch wine route is the pop-up lunch series

12 May 2017 - 12:57 Prakash Naidoo

An annual must-do for foodies on the Stellenbosch wine route is the pop-up lunch series.

Each year, the event features different farms and wines of the region, and this year it takes place on the Bottelary Hills route, with food prepared by chef George Jardine.

The first event will be at Hartenberg Wine Estate on May 28, followed by lunch at Kaapzicht Wine Estate on August 27 and at Mooiplaas Wine Estate & Private Nature Reserve on November 19.

Bottelary Hills is one of five subroutes in the Stellenbosch wine region, situated to the northwest of SA’s wine capital.

Lunch at Hartenberg Estate on May 28 costs R550 per person and includes a wine tasting. Glasses of estate wine will be paired with each of the three courses. Each guest will also get a bottle of Bottelary Hills wine to enjoy at home.

Bookings for the pop-up lunches are essential, as tickets are limited.

ART: The ANC free to disappoint

The ANC: free to disappoint
Life
1 day ago

Cakes and croissants have become big business

The stakes have suddenly been raised in SA’s baking industry. It’s big business
Life
15 days ago

Cape Town culinary collaboration

Book your spot — stat!
Life
15 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ART: The ANC free to disappoint
Life / Art
2.
Pop in for a pop-up lunch
Life / Food
3.
BOOKS: Guptas capture your attention
Life / Books
4.
Solo exhibition by Ângela Ferreira
Life / Art

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.