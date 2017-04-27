Cape Town culinary collaboration

Hurry and you might nab the last of the tickets for the Test Kitchen X Langa Project collaboration next month.

Chef Luke Dale Roberts and businessman Wanda Guma are cooking lunch together at the very cool Guga S’Thebe Arts & Culture Centre in Langa, Cape Town, on May 27 and 28. R250 gets you four courses and wine, and there are still some spaces available for the Sunday meal.

The lunch will no doubt be outstanding and, better yet, the whole event will benefit both the Noluthando Early Childhood Development Centre and Project Archangel.

Guma was born in Langa, but raised in the US. He’s worked across both the public and private sectors, and is involved in various entrepreneurial activities in Langa, from tourism to media and communications.

As he puts it: "For people from the townships to experience a true gourmet meal can be life changing. People outside the township have a chance to visit the township — over a phenomenal meal and at the same time supporting charity. It will also have economic spin-offs on the day and in the future, for example promoting township tours or the sale of arts and crafts by artists who exhibit their products at the Guga S’Thebe cultural centre."