Life / Books

Welcome to Harare, capital of ‘Animal Farm’

NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire worthy of George Orwell

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 05:00 David Gorin

Glory is the story of post-independence Zimbabwe. It’s been told before, but never in such a riotous way, anthropomorphised into farce-tragedy, an allegorical satire that makes us cry with laughter and weep with dismay. 

The book opens with an Independence Day celebration in a fictional country called Jidada, an allegory for Zimbabwe...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.