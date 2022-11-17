×

Britannia (still) trying to rule the waves

Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Dave Gorin

Two short emotional outbursts by Phillipe Sands — uncharacteristic of the international lawyer — capture the essence of his latest work, The Last Colony.

“I find it hard to repress the sense of fury at the wrongs that have been done here,” he writes of the 1965 dispossession and forced relocation of the people of the Chagos Islands archipelago in the Indian Ocean...

