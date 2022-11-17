Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Ukraine has some of the most sophisticated cocktail bars in the world. Before the Russian invasion, they were starting to gain recognition beyond the country’s borders. Now, amid war, it is a mark of ...
Two short emotional outbursts by Phillipe Sands — uncharacteristic of the international lawyer — capture the essence of his latest work, The Last Colony.
“I find it hard to repress the sense of fury at the wrongs that have been done here,” he writes of the 1965 dispossession and forced relocation of the people of the Chagos Islands archipelago in the Indian Ocean...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
book review
Britannia (still) trying to rule the waves
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
Two short emotional outbursts by Phillipe Sands — uncharacteristic of the international lawyer — capture the essence of his latest work, The Last Colony.
“I find it hard to repress the sense of fury at the wrongs that have been done here,” he writes of the 1965 dispossession and forced relocation of the people of the Chagos Islands archipelago in the Indian Ocean...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.