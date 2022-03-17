Life / Books ART & ARCHITECTURE Shaun Gaylard’s year of drawing architecturally Shaun Gaylard’s drawings of 365 of SA’s top buildings are now on show

Every single day for the year of 2020, artist and architect Shaun Gaylard sat down after work, and set about drawing an architectural illustration of 365 of the country’s most iconic buildings.

After he was finished, he’d post his distinctive work on Instagram: one a day for an entire year. "I used to finish work at around five o’clock, take about half an hour break, and then do the drawing and go to bed," he recalls. Then he’d wake up and do it all over again...