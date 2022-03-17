ART & ARCHITECTURE
Shaun Gaylard’s year of drawing architecturally
Shaun Gaylard’s drawings of 365 of SA’s top buildings are now on show
Every single day for the year of 2020, artist and architect Shaun Gaylard sat down after work, and set about drawing an architectural illustration of 365 of the country’s most iconic buildings.
After he was finished, he’d post his distinctive work on Instagram: one a day for an entire year. "I used to finish work at around five o’clock, take about half an hour break, and then do the drawing and go to bed," he recalls. Then he’d wake up and do it all over again...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.