BOOK REVIEW: Peter Thiel, Silicon Valley's super-schemer A new book, The Contrarian, takes a lacerating look at the uber-capitalist, libertarian, tax-hating PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel

The fascination with enigmatic tech billionaire Peter Thiel is understandable. We admire savvy, adversarial trailblazers; secrecy nurtures the mystique even if we sense a degree of villainy.

He has a fan club, the "Thielverse", which tags onto his eccentricities and punts his libertarian, iconoclastic views. But is he really a brave, risk-taking, visionary venture capitalist?..