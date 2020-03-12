Waiting, and more waiting, for the Anglo Boer War siege of Mafeking to end

The town formerly called Mafeking (now Mafikeng) gained fame and prominence during the Anglo Boer War. British forces were stationed there under the command of Col Robert Baden-Powell, (often called B-P).

"Perhaps the most original feature of Mafeking defences was the steel-plated locomotive specially brought up from Kimberley," Charles Connell writes in his book The World’s Greatest Sieges. The following record of the siege is from Connel’s work.

Skilled riflemen on board turned the train into a mobile fortress, the author says. The train had open goods wagons with splinter-proof awnings. It could run up and down on a one-mile track.

There were adequate food stocks in Mafeking for the garrison of about 800 men, but a small civilian population and a number of white and black refugees became a problem, he records.

Women and children were allowed to leave before hostilities began, but the majority refused the offer.

And the dangers came soon. Boer president Paul Kruger declared war early in October 1899. According to Connell the announcement was received calmly by the town.

To boost morale the town guard paraded on the town square, where it was inspected by B-P, who told the guards: "All you have to do is to sit tight, and when the time comes, to shoot straight."

The Boer offensive began with the cutting of telegraph wires and the sabotage of the railway lines until the town was completely isolated.

B-P’s response was to send out a party of troops in the armoured train. Further British troops went out in support of the train and the Boers were pushed back.