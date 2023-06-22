Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
A collection of rare and valuable Southern African artefacts has been moved from the Johannesburg Art Gallery to the Brenthurst Library in Parktown for safekeeping. The library is a private repository for Africana, built in 1984 with funding by mining magnate Harry Oppenheimer.
The collection was brought from the UK in the mid-1980s and entrusted to the Joburg gallery on permanent loan...
Oppenheimers save African art from crumbling Johannesburg Art Gallery
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers' Brenthurst Library
A collection of rare and valuable Southern African artefacts has been moved from the Johannesburg Art Gallery to the Brenthurst Library in Parktown for safekeeping. The library is a private repository for Africana, built in 1984 with funding by mining magnate Harry Oppenheimer.
The collection was brought from the UK in the mid-1980s and entrusted to the Joburg gallery on permanent loan...
