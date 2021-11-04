History of SA art, on the block
From Pierneef to Kentridge, museum-grade SA art is now up for auction
04 November 2021 - 05:00
Private art collectors don’t often get the chance to buy museum-quality works. But a two-day hybrid auction, conducted by Strauss & Co on November 7 and 8, is just that rare opportunity.
As it is, the selection of art on the block is something of a neat essay on the history of SA art over the past century. Alastair Meredith, who heads Strauss & Co’s art department, believes the story of SA art — colonial, modernist or contemporary — is dominated by attempts to interpret Africa. Many of the pieces up for sale speak directly to that...
