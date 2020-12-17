SHOPPING: Festive fun and artwork

Celebrate homegrown talent with these proudly SA events and shopping opportunities.

Buzzart20 at the KZNSA gallery, Durban

Buzzart is a regular fixture on the Durban must-visit Christmas calendar, with an always impressive selection of locally made items (ideal for gifts) on sale at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of Arts (KZNSA) gallery in Glenwood.

This year the theme is Circular. The KZNSA embraces the circular economy, which is aimed at eliminating waste and reducing the consumption of finite resources. Circular systems support re-use, repair, refurbishment and recycling to create a closed loop — instead of the linear consumption of goods that are produced, used once and then sent to a landfill. Obviously this reduces the use of resources and the accumulation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions.

Treasures that can be bought include beaded items by Hlengiwe Dube, sculptures by Grace Kotze and smoke-fired and burnished ceramics by Frank Nthunya.

A variety of intricately woven basketwork will be for sale, as well as leather goods, wooden carvings, colourful ceramics, clothing and jewellery — all made locally and eco-consciously.

The Park Gallery is exhibiting 20cm x 30cm works by gallery members. A charity shop, the D’Urban gin bar and the ever-popular Arts Café can contribute to your making an outing of your visit.

kznsagallery.co.za

Joy for Africa at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Forget dire Christmas bauble displays — the V&A Waterfront has taken its festive decor to another level, yet again. Sustainability, collaboration, creativity and compassion are the foundation of the mega shopping centre’s holiday display, which is a reprise of its 2019 sustainable decor initiative.