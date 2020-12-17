SHOPPING: Festive fun and artwork
Some SA creativity to boost spirits
Celebrate homegrown talent with these proudly SA events and shopping opportunities.
Buzzart20 at the KZNSA gallery, Durban
Buzzart is a regular fixture on the Durban must-visit Christmas calendar, with an always impressive selection of locally made items (ideal for gifts) on sale at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of Arts (KZNSA) gallery in Glenwood.
This year the theme is Circular. The KZNSA embraces the circular economy, which is aimed at eliminating waste and reducing the consumption of finite resources. Circular systems support re-use, repair, refurbishment and recycling to create a closed loop — instead of the linear consumption of goods that are produced, used once and then sent to a landfill. Obviously this reduces the use of resources and the accumulation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions.
Treasures that can be bought include beaded items by Hlengiwe Dube, sculptures by Grace Kotze and smoke-fired and burnished ceramics by Frank Nthunya.
A variety of intricately woven basketwork will be for sale, as well as leather goods, wooden carvings, colourful ceramics, clothing and jewellery — all made locally and eco-consciously.
The Park Gallery is exhibiting 20cm x 30cm works by gallery members. A charity shop, the D’Urban gin bar and the ever-popular Arts Café can contribute to your making an outing of your visit.
Joy for Africa at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
Forget dire Christmas bauble displays — the V&A Waterfront has taken its festive decor to another level, yet again. Sustainability, collaboration, creativity and compassion are the foundation of the mega shopping centre’s holiday display, which is a reprise of its 2019 sustainable decor initiative.
Once again it’s the work of the Platform Creative Agency, which is the winner of this year’s Business & Arts SA’s Innovation Award.
For 2020 the agency has created a sense of neighbourly belonging and shared thanksgiving, marking it with a symbolic African Tree of Hope as the centrepiece of its message. But on top of that, a shopping centre’s worth of delightful decorations and bright spots to admire has been created by 134 crafters and designers — artists, tenants and children from community programmes. Collaborators include illustrator and graphic designer Phathu Nembilwi; Janet Ormond of Bokke & Blomme, who creates inspirational wooden words and decor accessories; and patchwork and sustainable textile designer Sindiso Khumalo, who brings joy on the children’s walkway with bold, distinctly African mannequin designs.
Then there’s Davis Ndungu, whose unique creations, such as recycled flip-flop garlands, will delight visitors to the Watershed space. QR-coded installations tell the story of each piece and its creator, so you can learn while you look.
Tinyiko Mageza, executive manager for marketing at the V&A Waterfront, says she hopes people visiting the mall feel a sense of pride and awe as they look at everything, "from installations that are made of beautiful, weaved baskets to recycled metal, welded into the shape of golden birds of peace, and second-hand baubles, made of papier-mâché from material that comes from our waste recovery plant".
She says: "I hope we have captured and brought to life a festive showcase that is both magical and meaningful. The aim is to put African creativity and craftsmanship in the spotlight and to tell a positive, authentic narrative about the people of this continent while demonstrating the amazing things you can do with recycled material."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.