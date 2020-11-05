Strauss & Co’s year-end auction goes virtual

Mercifully, Strauss & Co’s traditional year-end auction has not been one of the things scuppered by Covid-19. From Sunday November 8 to Wednesday November 11, it is having a live virtual auction of art, decorative arts, jewellery and fine wine.

Joint MD Bina Genovese says: "We have learnt that in a pandemic economy, when collectors pursue their passions remotely, the geographic location of a sale is of secondary importance. This suggested an opportunity to remodel and strengthen the format and content of our live sales by creating a marquee virtual sale to showcase optimally our incredible offerings."

And incredible they are, with a variety of spectacular lots available. We were spoilt for choice when selecting these top picks.

1. Irma Stern’s 1927 oil portrait Swazi Woman (estimate R3m-R4m)

Experts say this work was probably executed in the region of the Ezulwini Valley where Stern attended a ritual dance at the Royal Kraal in Ludzidzini at the invitation of Swazi King Sobhuza II. Painted during a transitional stage in Stern’s career, this important work captures both the artist and her subject coming of age — and it’s gorgeous.