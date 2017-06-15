Travel in style: Montblanc Nightflight range

All the top fashion labels have been launching luggage lines, which is probably why Montblanc decided to update its line.

Montblanc Nightflight recently launched, with 14 new styles of luggage and accessories in a distinctive midnight blue.

Made from resistant black nylon trimmed with leather, the pieces are aimed at both business and leisure travellers.

As frequent travellers know, different journeys require different luggage, so many of the Nightflight pieces are adaptable. For example, the messenger bag becomes a backpack just by sliding the strap into a different position. Similarly, the vertical tote bag can become a shoulder bag or backpack depending on how you adjust the strap. And the two zipped compartments on the 48-hour suitcase make it ideal for a quick business trip or weekend getaway. Functionality and style in one package.