×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

URBAN REJUVENATION

Plan for legal precinct to revive Joburg’s squalid inner city

A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from Sandton and Rosebank?

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 05:00 Melody Emmett

The urban decay around the high court in Joburg has long been a festering sore in the city’s centre. Now there are plans to develop a court precinct that is clean and safe.

Roland Sutherland, the deputy judge president of the Gauteng division of the court, says new Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse deserves credit for the operation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.