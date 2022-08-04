Plan for legal precinct to revive Joburg’s squalid inner city

It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
The urban decay around the high court in Joburg has long been a festering sore in the city’s centre. Now there are plans to develop a court precinct that is clean and safe.
Roland Sutherland, the deputy judge president of the Gauteng division of the court, says new Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse deserves credit for the operation...
