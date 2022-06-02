We need to talk about an apocalypse
Author Lionel Shriver tells the FM that the prospect of a global financial meltdown is no longer confined to fiction
02 June 2022 - 05:00
Jim O’Neill, the former chair of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a former UK treasury minister, thinks a global recession could well be upon us. And more than half the Wall Street professionals reckon the Federal Reserve’s bid to combat inflation by hiking interest rates will spark a recession, says CNBC.
But the definition of recession describes a comparatively tame affair: it requires at least six consecutive months in which the economy shrinks. Even the so-called Great Recession — from December 2007 to June 2009 — resulted in just a 4.3% decline in US GDP. ..
