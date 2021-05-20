all the small things
JO BUITENDACH: Saving Chancellor House
A few locals took it upon themselves to clean the historic site’s windows. The building is in a sorry state as the city’s managers don’t seem to care
20 May 2021 - 05:00
Once Chancellor House contained the buzzing legal practice of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. Then it became a heritage site — but the space sits empty. The street outside is lined with rubbish and the stench of urine pervades the surrounding area.
Last week, a small group of concerned Joburg inner-city firms decided to act. They took it on themselves to wash the windows — which had become filthy from years of neglect — to do what little they could to improve the state of this important building. It might seem a small act, but it speaks to the importance of having a civil society that cares. It is also an indication that authorities don’t...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now