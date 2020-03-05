DESIGN INDABA: The transformers on the SA scene

The screen flashed with the words: be radically empathetic. Hard to imagine in the context of SA’s explosive political environment, right? Enni-Kukka Tuomala explained that the global empathy deficit was growing as societies struggle to find deeper connections. Drawing on her experience of working with six Finnish parliament members across five parties, Tuomala’s solution to fight power is to "channel radical empathy" with pink balloons and other "empathy tools" in politics.

"Political culture isn’t built for empathy, connection and collaboration," she said. "But if parliament is the microcosm of our society, then what does it tell us about ourselves and our culture?"

Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer had plenty of empathy when he created the Sheltersuit in the Netherlands. He was inspired by the death of a homeless man, the father of two friends. His robust, street-friendly design withstands extreme weather conditions.

Created from recycled tent fabric donations, the durable Sheltersuit is a waterproof, windproof jacket with a sleeping bag that zips off. Using skilled Syrian refugees to sew the outfits, the Sheltersuit Foundation has made 10,000 suits. Timmer says his warmer-weather suit, the Shelterbag, will now be manufactured locally for South Africans.

Greener futures

When designer Elissa Brunato worked in fashion, a river polluted with leaking dyes and chemicals was a common sight.