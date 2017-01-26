Life

Setting the stage for 2017

Ballet: La Traviata at the Joburg Theatre

26 January 2017 - 22:31 PM
Guillaume Côté and Burnise Silvius in La Traviata (2005) . Picture: SUPPLIED
Guillaume Côté and Burnise Silvius in La Traviata (2005) . Picture: SUPPLIED

The graceful and romantic La Traviata — The Ballet will open Joburg Ballet’s production season for 2017.

Based on Verdi’s opera, the ballet is choreographed by Veronica Paeper, with music arranged and adapted by conductor Allan Stephenson.

There will be 10 performances starting on March 31 and running until April 9.

The company announced that early bird booking, with all seats less 30% (excluding opening night and 11am performances), has been extended to January 31, after which standard prices apply. All performances are at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.

