Where can a gay Arab-Italian migrant worker get a beer around here?

The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he feels like a Qatari, an Arab, an African, a gay person and also a migrant worker.
That’s quite some heritage for an Italian-born football apparatchik who, despite all his commendable efforts to inject a little tolerance into the saga now showing at Qatar’s expensively watered stadiums, repeatedly looks like he’s been benched.
It’s not been a great start. First there was story about the 400 “fan leaders” who had been paid to travel to Doha and write nice things on social media about the tournament, while also flagging “negative” posts. They were informed just before departure that they would not, in fact, be getting the daily stipend they had been promised as a financial “uplift” to help them afford one of the world’s more expensive cities.
Then there was the claim that Qatar gave eight Ecuadorean players a $7.4m bribe to throw the opening match on Sunday. Yet still the home team lost, which, if the match-fixing allegation was true, makes you wonder just how bad the Qatari team must be.
Just don’t be seen with a rainbow hat anywhere in town, because it will be confiscated
The week kicked off with even more finger-pointing as the Welsh and English teams buckled to Fifa’s demands that their players not wear rainbow armbands signifying support for LGBTQ+ rights, possibly because, as Infantino himself suggested, the Qataris had that all covered.
“I have been speaking about this subject with the country’s highest leadership,” he said. “They have confirmed, and I can confirm, that everyone is welcome.”
Just don’t be seen with a rainbow hat anywhere in town, because it will be confiscated.
Then, of course, there was the last-minute U-turn on the assurance by Qatar that regular beer would be on sale in stadiums.
It no longer will be in steerage class on the stands, but if you happen to have access to one of the £20,000-a-match hospitality boxes you can buy as many 500ml Budweisers as you like at just £12 a pop.
