The good news about fake news

The plague of fake news has generated new interest in credible, traditional media titles such as The New York Times and the Financial Times, both of which charge for their articles online and both of which have had an uptick in subscribers wanting access to credible news.

According to the Financial Times: “The New York Times alone added a record 267,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, most of them after [Trump’s] election.”

The same is true locally, with this esteemed journal (ahem) now charging for access to its columnists and its lead story, along with sister paper Business Day, under the banner of BusinessLIVE. (Full disclosure: I am the editor of this online product).

It goes without saying that producing quality journalism and then giving it away free is not, as they say at business school, a business model.

Yes, there is anxiety about fake news. But, in the words of The New York Times’ CEO, Mark Thompson: “I think the public anxiety to have professional, consistent, properly funded newsrooms holding politicians to account is probably bigger than all the other factors put together.”

And now for my shameless punt: support quality journalism by taking out an online subscription at www.

businesslive.co.za/buy. It will cost just R4/day.