Numbers

By the numbers | The richest people in Africa

12 September 2022 - 08:52
By the numbers | Africa’s top business cities

African cities ranked according to the global business cities index in 2022
1 week ago

By the numbers | Africa’s regional exports show ongoing colonial legacy

Main export goods of African countries in 2020
3 months ago

By the numbers | Where Africa’s start-ups begin

When it comes to cities that have companies in the first stages of operations, Lagos leads Nairobi, Cape Town and Joburg in Africa
4 months ago

By the numbers | The true size of Africa — it’s really big

In 1589, when cartographer Gerardus Mercator drew up the map of the world, he inflated most of the continents except for Africa
5 months ago
