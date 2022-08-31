By the numbers | Africa’s top business cities

Johann Rupert’s hackles are up over a push by activist investor Bluebell for a Richemont board shake-up, which he says will usher in arch rival LVMH
Control of the secretary-general’s office is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference
Gorbachev forged partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War 2
A new report by civil society organisation Open Secrets investigates whether the reluctance to fire bad officials at the NPA and the Hawks has contributed to delays in state capture prosecutions
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
