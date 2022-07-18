×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Laggards in the SA post-pandemic recovery

18 July 2022 - 08:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

read more:

Fundamental fiscal reform cannot wait

Another R100bn revenue overrun would be a boon for SA’s economy this year. But it won’t be enough to offset the deep structural issues plaguing the ...
Features
4 days ago

Economy: red lights flashing

The risks of a global recession are mounting, with this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos being described as one of the gloomiest since the global ...
Features
1 month ago

Out of pocket: SA’s consumer crunch

The party may be almost over  for SA consumers before it even properly began, but despite the fuel and food price shocks the picture is not entirely ...
Features
1 month ago

The reality of reform in SA

Structural reform that removes the key impediments to business expansion is essential to shift SA onto a faster growth path. Progress is tangible but ...
Features
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m
News & Fox / Hot Property
2.
A good week for Mediclinic CEO Ronnie van der ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
By the numbers | Laggards in the SA post-pandemic ...
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
A bad week for Jessie Duarte
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
SA oranges on the EU red list
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.