News & Fox / Numbers

Fragile states: the world in 2019

Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia are the world’s most fragile states, while Finland and Denmark are among the most sustainable

18 April 2019 - 05:00

Illegal migration to the US, by the numbers

76,000 migrants crossed the US border from Mexico without authorisation in February – an 11-year high
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Taking off with aviation ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
3.
SA’s flourishing gaming scene
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SA’s unemployment rate in numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Liberty hack the ‘biggest breach yet’
News & Fox

Related Articles

World’s cheapest and most expensive cities

News & Fox / Numbers

Aviation safety, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

India’s general election, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Global average life expectancy, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Gender equality, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

The world’s richest people, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.