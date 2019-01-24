US aid, by the numbers

Landlords are likely to agree to lower rentals for Edcon, rather than lose the income completely
There are growing demands for power to be handed back to nation states
Continued boardroom bickering is destroying any hopes the company had for recovery
The FM explores several of the small companies on the block to find out what their journey says about the state of entrepreneurship in SA
If you’re looking for your next good read, it’s worth noting who just won category honours in the Costa Book Awards
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.