US aid, by the numbers

$36.8bn was the total in US aid last year to just about every country, towards conflict reduction, emergency relief, HIV/Aids prevention, education, budget support etc

24 January 2019 - 12:52

SIMON BARBER: China and Russia have spurred US interest in Africa

The US's strategy in Africa will be nothing new as the Trump administration's approach will prove to be just another branding exercise
13 days ago

