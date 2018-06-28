News & Fox / Numbers

Data costs in SA, by the numbers

Forty seven percent of South Africans do not use the internet

28 June 2018 - 14:21
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Data rules will be a challenge for Vodacom

A sudden awakening on the part of regulators comes amid public frustration and increasingly populist rhetoric
Money & Investing
1 month ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Icasa is policing steam trains

The inquiry into MultiChoice’s monopoly is a waste of time when data costs are more pressing and urgent
Opinion
1 month ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Send me (cheap Internet access)

Ramaphosa’s pledge to improve tech and telecoms is laudable. Let’s hope the ‘Cyril Spring’ isn’t a false start
Opinion
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bitter turn in JSE’s cold war
News & Fox
2.
ENTREPRENEUR: Founder of COLONY Live Marco ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
A bad week for bitcoin
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
When you really don’t care, who does?
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

Eskom wage negotiations, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Immigration in Africa, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Foreign investment in Africa, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Global mining growth, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Divorce in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

What a cup of coffee costs around the world
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.