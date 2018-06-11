News & Fox / Numbers

Divorce in SA, by the numbers

11 June 2018 - 09:40

070618 Numbers Divorce by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

What a cup of coffee costs around the world

The average price of a cup of coffee in a typical shop in 2018
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Key numbers of local government audit outcomes for 2016/17

Thirteen percent of municipalities received clean audits, down from 20% in the previous year
News & Fox
9 days ago

How government spends your working day

R1m is the annual income (before tax) used to calculate these figures
News & Fox
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Hawks’ Godfrey Lebeya — equipped, ...
News & Fox
2.
Facial recognition: The ugly face of the future
News & Fox
3.
Stellar Capital Partners: An enticing discount
News & Fox
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Tekkie Town hauls Steinhoff to court
News & Fox

Related Articles

Facebook stock, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Google’s market domination, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

The value of socialist ideals, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Wine production in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Global remittances, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

The cost of giving birth around the world
News & Fox / Numbers

Global sneaker sales, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.