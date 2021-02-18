A bad week for Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba
A good week
The soaring oil price is good news for Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol CEO. Not only does it mean that he’s likely to avoid a rights issue this year, it has contributed to Sasol’s share price soaring 90% in the past three months alone. This, coupled with the relative success of Sasol’s recovery plan, bodes well for the petrochemical company. Great news for Sasol shareholders maybe, less so for South Africans bracing for the inevitable fuel hike.
A bad week
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has presided over the most inept provincial response to Covid-19 in SA. She also faces graft and fraud charges, as part of a group that allegedly conspired to loot R10m set aside for Nelson Mandela’s funeral. But Gomba refuses to step down — she says she will wait for Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to ask her to leave. With deadbeats like Gomba in charge, did you ever expect the Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 response to be anything other than criminal?
