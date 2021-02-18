A bad week for Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba

A bad week

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has presided over the most inept provincial response to Covid-19 in SA. She also faces graft and fraud charges, as part of a group that allegedly conspired to loot R10m set aside for Nelson Mandela’s funeral. But Gomba refuses to step down — she says she will wait for Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to ask her to leave. With deadbeats like Gomba in charge, did you ever expect the Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 response to be anything other than criminal?