News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba

18 February 2021 - 05:00
Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A good week

The soaring oil price is good news for Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol CEO. Not only does it mean that he’s likely to avoid a rights issue this year, it has contributed to Sasol’s share price soaring 90% in the past three months alone. This, coupled with the relative success of Sasol’s recovery plan, bodes well for the petrochemical company. Great news for Sasol shareholders maybe, less so for South Africans bracing for the inevitable fuel hike.

A bad week

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has presided over the most inept provincial response to Covid-19 in SA. She also faces graft and fraud charges, as part of a group that allegedly conspired to loot R10m set aside for Nelson Mandela’s funeral. But Gomba refuses to step down — she says she will wait for Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to ask her to leave. With deadbeats like Gomba in charge, did you ever expect the Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 response to be anything other than criminal?

Eastern Cape hospitals: A health department in denial

The Eastern Cape health department has racked up R29bn in medico-legal damages claims, partly due to fraud, and partly because the politicians in ...
Features
6 months ago

Sasol: When will the Lake Charles nightmare end?

The company’s recent AGM was a long, grim affair, with difficult questions raised. But CEO Fleetwood Grobler remains upbeat about the future of the ...
Features
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 153: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
By the numbers: Covid-19 projections
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
The rise of unified communications
News & Fox
4.
Why SA has Africa’s highest porn viewership
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Nothing very flash about Sars’s eFiling tech
News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.